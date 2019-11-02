RAWLINS — Over the past two years, Latinofest has managed to draw nearly 1,000 people from all over the Rocky Mountain region.
Ward III councilman DeBari Martinez has heard from numerous people, all of whom have told them how much they enjoyed the festival. It’s provided a fantastic opportunity for former Rawlins and Carbon County residents to return home, see friends and family and hang out in Washington Park, drink some beer and listen to great music.
“I’ve even had some people from Laramie approach me to give them some advice about how to set up their own Latinofest,” Martinez said. “This is an event that recognizes the 31% of families in Rawlins that are Latino.”
But with the Chamber of Commerce recently deciding to not apply for the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund grant that would pay to put on Latinofest, there’s a possibility that 2019 might be the second and final year of the event.
In 2018, the inaugural year, the Rawlins Downtown Development Authority/Main Street organization hosted the event. Around 550 people turned out for the first year of the festival.
WCTF provides grants up to $50,000 for all forms of arts and culture, including humanities, literature and community cultural celebrations just like Latinofest. According to their website, Wyoming nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies are encouraged to apply. The average grant given by the WCTF is around $13,000.
There were two deadlines the WCTF gave for 2019: one for events taking place after July 1, 2019, which meant the application was due by April 1, and the second, which was due Oct. 1 for events being held after Jan. 1, 2020, which could have been applied to the 2020 Latinofest.
The financial issues for Latinofest began earlier this year after the Chamber took over organization. Former Chamber executive director Josh Martinez (no relation to the councilman) missed the April 1 deadline for this year’s Latinofest, which was held in August.
DeBari Martinez noted that it cost around $11,000 to stage Latinofest.
Without the grant for this year’s Latinofest, the Chamber lost around $5,000. However, there was still an impressive turnout, with a few hundred people filling Washington Park this summer for the event.
In the nearly three months since Latinofest, Josh Martinez has stepped down from his Chamber position, with interim director T.J. White taking over. In September, DeBari Martinez was told by White and the Chamber that they would no longer be able to host Latinofest due to the loss of funds from this year.
“I was disappointed when I was told that they couldn’t do it,” DeBari Martinez said. “I understand they’re shorthanded. But I think there could be ways to find the money and manpower to put it on. They could have applied for the grant and been turned down for next year, but I don’t know why they didn’t apply.”
When contacted for comment about Latinofest, White declined to speak with the Rawlins Times.
But although the Chamber won’t host Latinofest going forward, DeBari Martinez isn’t giving up hope.
He plans to speak with the Rawlins City Council during a work session to see if they would consider setting up a committee to keep the festival going. He also knows of a couple local organizations he might be able to speak with about funding Latinofest. He hopes that the residents of Rawlins, Carbon County and even the region could get motivated to help bring Latinofest back next summer.
“We’ve had businesses in the last couple years who have sponsored it, so I don’t think finding a sponsor would be that difficult,” he said. “With the turnout we’ve had in the last two years, it’s obvious there’s a demand for it. We spent $2 million to fix up our downtown area, but we have to find a way to get people off the interstate and into town to enjoy what we’ve done with our town. Latinofest is one way to bring them in.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
