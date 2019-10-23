MEDICINE BOW – A Cheyenne man was apparently using a knife for more than just cutting his meal.
Ryan Patrick Mitchell, 42, faces arraignment at 10 a.m. on Friday at Carbon County District Court for almost 10 criminal charges stemming from a meal gone wrong at the famous Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow.
On Sept. 6, according to court records, Mitchell allegedly pulled out a knife on a hotel manager after his credit card declined over a $60 tab.
A hotel bartender said that Mitchell, who “had only a couple shots of alcohol,” became very irate and started yelling after he learned that his card didn’t authorize. He then left the hotel without paying the tab.
The hotel manager then subsequently tried to confront Mitchell at an RV park in the 800 block of Maple Street. According to court records, once the manager began explaining why he was there, Mitchell allegedly pulled a knife.
Quickly, the manager began backing up without turning his back to Mitchell because he believed he “would stab him.” And once the manager got into his vehicle, Mitchell allegedly went to a partially open passenger window and began yelling.
From there, the manager drove back to the hotel. A little later, Mitchell also returned to the hotel.
Inside, an argument ensued between Mitchell and the hotel manager, and he soon again pulled out the knife and began making threats, the record states. The bartender then stepped in between the two and advised Mitchell to leave.
Once Mitchell left, a Carbon County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the Medicine Bow area, answering a call of a man, who turned out to be Mitchell, threatening to shoot two residents.
According to the caller, she first saw Mitchell in a silver 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck allegedly speeding around town at up to 50 mph. She then proceeded to the RV park to confront Mitchell.
“(The) defendant called her names and threatened to shoot her and her husband if they did not leave,” the record states.
The woman did so and left the area, and she eventually called the sheriff’s department from home.
While Dep. David Redding responded, he received another disturbance call from an employee the Virginian Hotel who reported that Mitchell “refused to pay” and was “very intoxicated.”
After Redding spoke to the Medicine Bow resident who confronted Mitchell at the RV park, he drove to the park to search for Mitchell’s truck.
As Redding began to turn on his body camera as he approached Mitchell’s camper, he reported he saw the suspect hiding.
“I saw movement coming from under the camper, and as I looked up I saw (Mitchell) with a small balck Springfield 9 mm pistol in his right hand, and it was pointed at my legs,” Redding stated in the affidavit. “I could see that he was looking at me. I immediately side stepped and pulled my firearm, yelling ‘Sheriff’s Office.’”
“I then told him to drop the gun or I would shoot him,” Redding added.
As Redding kept his service weapon pointed at Mitchell, he reported he noticed “an AR-15 Bushmaster rifle” lying beside Mitchell.
“I told him to not touch either weapon and to come out from under the camper,” Redding reported in the affidavit. “(Mitchell) put down the handgun and crawled out from under the camper. I frisked (Mitchell) and found a pair of brass knuckles and a folding knife in his right front pocket.”
Redding then took the items and placed Mitchell in his patrol car. He also recovered both the handgun and the rifle, which were loaded with magazines and were off safety.
Before he was taken to the detention center, Mitchell was taken to the Virginian Hotel, where he was identified by an employee as the one who originally caused the disturbance.
Meanwhile, Mitchell allegedly told Redding that he was hiding under his camper because he believed people were after him, and that someone had earlier pulled up to his camper, which turned out to be the hotel manager.
“(Mitchell) further stated he did not know I was a peace officer even though he was looking directly at me,” Redding stated in the affidavit. “He also denied having pointed the 9 mm at me.”
According to court records, Mitchell also allegedly threatened Redding as he was being taken to the detention center in Rawlins.
“While transporting (Mitchell) to the detention center he stated numerous times that the next time he was to see me, he would have a gun in his hand,” Redding stated in the affidavit. “He also stated that if he saw me, he would kick my ass.”
Mitchell was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and battery; one felony count of possession or manufactures deadly weapon; one felony count of influencing, intimidating, or impeding jurors, witnesses, and officers, obstruction of justice; one misdemeanor count of reckless driving; one misdemeanor count of breach of peace; one misdemeanor count of concealed carry; one misdemeanor count of defrauding an innkeeper.
If convicted, Mitchell could do as many as 37 years in prison. He also faces $29,000 in potential fines.
