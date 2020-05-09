RAWLINS — The city of Rawlins will likely see some work done to its wastewater treatment plant as soon as this summer.
During the city council meeting on Tuesday night, much discussion was to be had about the plant and its lack of a quality aeration system, something the city desperately needs.
The aeration system has needed to be replaced for a number of years, according to background information provided by the city. The circulating pumps haven’t worked in more than 20 years and the air emulsion tubes are broken beyond repair.
In 2012, Sunrise Engineering reported on a number of issues with the aeration system and identified four alternatives for improve the existing coarse bubble system or installing fine bubble aeration.
The latter system was identified as a cost saver and would improve the wastewater treatment. However in 2015, there was a flood which caused degradation in the lagoon and mounting discharge limit problems due to the lack of proper aeration.
“The lack of proper aeration is now at a critical point,” the background information read.
The pH balance is now out of compliance with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality discharge permit. This is a result of rising nitrogen and other issues with the treatment of storage ponds, which also causes sludge build-up and odors.
Civil engineer Karl Smith has been working with the city since 2014 to look at a number of fine bubble aeration systems, which he believes would be a good solution for Rawlins. He made this determination based on conversations with operators, looking into research on how the city’s system works and retrofitting modern systems with the fine bubble one.
The city sent out a request for proposals in March, receiving three. The proposals were from Triplepoint Environmental from Oak Park, Illinois ($255,427), Advanced Pump and Equipment Inc. of Belgrade, Montana ($599,148) and Environmental Dynamics International of Columbia, Missouri ($363,964).
“The proposals do not compare easily as they each propose a range of design build options,” the background information stated.
But Smith did make a determination: EDI from Missouri. This was based on the company’s “superior product and long term savings to the City.”
Smith’s plans is to cut the cost for a time, though, and get some equipment installed this summer and install high efficiency blowers in the near future. By not getting the two blowers from EDI immediately, this would lower the cost by $114,000.
The installation of the initial equipment would cost the city about $35,000 in labor and equipment.
It was noted that although Triplepoint was the cheapest option in the short term, it would ultimately be the most expensive system to operate of the three proposals.
The council unanimously voted to award the bid to the Missouri company on Tuesday night.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.