Airport

A plane sits parked on the tarmac at the Rawlins Municipal Airport on Thursday afternoon. After receiving two federal grants this past week, the airport gets set to undergo a infrastructure rehabilitation project.

 Ray K. Erku, Rawlins Times

RAWLINS — Rawlins City Council approved two grants for the Rawlins Municipal Airport this week, allowing the airport to rehabilitate some of the infrastructure.

Rawlins Municipal Airport – otherwise known as Harvey Field – has two asphalt runways and 12 based aircraft. Activated in 1937, it typically sees about an average 72 aircraft operations per week, according to airnav.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.