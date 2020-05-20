City hall

With easing statewide restrictions regarding novel coronavirus, the city of Rawlins has implemented new visitor rules for future city council meetings.

 File photo, Rawlins Times

RAWLINS – In response to revised health orders made by Gov. Mark Gordon last week, which began the process of lifting restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Rawlins has made preparations for upcoming council meetings, a city official announced in a press release yesterday.

Interim city manager Dustin Ziebold said the city will now only allow a certain number of people to physically attend future city council meetings.

