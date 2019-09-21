RAWLINS – A proposed Rawlins Municipal Code revision died on the Rawlins City Council floor Tuesday, granting city staff time to review several discrepancies between the code and Wyoming statute.
During the council’s work session, Rawlins Police Department Lt. Rick Hooper informed the council proposed updates to Title 10, the section of municipal code regulating vehicles and traffic, could be problematic if approved as written.
“The council initially wanted to make some updates to Title 10,” Hooper said Thursday. “Not all the code’s verbiage differs from state statute, but there are a few examples. I went through and found those discrepancies and am making the recommendation for certain changes.”
Hooper said he didn’t know why the code language differed from state statute, but going forward, he wants to help align the two.
Mayor Steve Nicholson did not respond to a request for an interview.
Rawlins City Manager Scott Hannum was not available for comment.
During the meeting, Hooper said one example of the discrepancies was allowable parking distance from a fire hydrant.
“According to city ordinance, it’s 6 feet, and according to the state it’s 15 (feet),” Hooper said. “We can be more restrictive than the state, but we can’t be less restrictive.”
Adding to the confusion for law enforcement and residents alike, Rawlins has also adopted international fire code standards, which state a vehicle can be parked within 5 feet of a fire hydrant.
Whether or not city ordinances align with state statutes, Hooper said police officers are required to enforce state laws. Changing city code to agree with state statute simplifies understanding the letter of the law for all parties involved.
Additionally, approving the proposed revisions to Title 10 might cause problems for the municipal court, electronic ticketing system and police department.
“Right off the bat, we saw changes to some of the ordinance numbers and moving them up in place passed repealed numbers,” Hooper said. “Those are things that can cause conflict in both the court system and our system for archival purposes and avoiding confusion in the future.”
Given time, the officer said he could partner with city staff to rework the proposal, minimizing potential future conflicts.
“I don’t want anyone to think this is the police department’s — what they want out of traffic enforcement,” Hooper said. “It is your ordinances and your constituents’ ordinances. We are not makers of law.”
Responding to a section of Hooper’s presentation, which suggested listing a reference to state statute rather than spelling it out in the ordinance, Councilor Linda Smith said residents could be confused about where to read the law.
“If I am a citizen, and I pick that up — I’m going to have to go back to Wyoming statute,” Smith said. “I tried to go through a Wyoming statute the other day, and it’s a pain.”
Creating a single place for residents to read the law could reduce confusion and infractions, she said.
“I want the public to be able to know they are violating the law, why and where it’s at,” Smith added.
Regurgitating state statute could significantly inflate Title 10, making it unwieldy and difficult to update, Hannum said.
“It’s our obligation to know the rules of the road as a licensed motorist,” he said. “If we try to duplicate these (state statutes) in ordinance, it will put us under the gun, because it’s got to go through the three-reading process.”
Rather than voting the proposed revisions down during the council’s regular meeting, City Attorney Amy Bach suggested the council allow the proposal to die without a motion, making it easier for council to revisit the agenda item once the changes have been made.
Hooper said he plans to submit a report of his findings to the council in 2020.
