RAWLINS — The splash pad saga continues into its eighth year as the Rawlins City Council rejected a bid for its construction on Tuesday night.
The city put out a request for construction bids for the splash pad in late March, allowing 30 days for companies to submit their ideas.
One company, Ricchio Inc. of Gurnee, Illinois, submitted a bid, which came to almost $600,000 more than what’s available. In the proposal, company president Gino Ricchio explained to Rawlins city clerk Marla Brown that the $736,000 estimate included all of the material, equipment, labor, design engineering, travel, overhead and profit. The proposal is dated April 24, four days before the bidding window closed.
Since the bid was so over the planned budget, the council unanimously voted to reject the bid during their first meeting of May.
The splash pad is slated to be installed at Depot Park. Since the park already has a fountain, however, it will have to be removed. Then, the splash pad and a precast (pre-made and usually single stall) bathroom will be installed.
Users of the splash pad will press a button to activate the water, saving on resources. A project description issued by interim city manager Dustin Ziebold described how the wastewater would be collected from the facility, as well as detailing what expectations the city had for the contractor. These included demolishing the existing fountain and installing electrical, sanitary and water connections to the splash pad.
In 2014, the Downtown Development Authority/Main Street received technical assistance funds from Wyoming Main Street to have a study conducted on a feasibility of a splash pad in Depot Park to replace the aging fountain. The site was viable because of its large size and already existing water and electricity lines.
The report ultimately showed that the costs would be similar to operate and maintain the splash pad compared to the fountain. In 2015, the organization conducted a community survey about what they would like to see downtown and the splash pad was unanimously chosen.
For the last four years, the city and DDA/Main Street have been working to raise the funds necessary to build the splash pad, raising $162,000. More than $40,000 of that was raised in 2019 alone.
In December, DDA/Main Street director Pam Thayer told the city council that she expected the splash pad to be installed in June and open mid-July. A difficult winter and the COVID-19 pandemic, however, have slowed these plans.
Now that the Ricchio bid has been rejected, Thayer, Ziebold, the city’s legal team and civil engineer Karl Smith are working out a plan to finish the splash pad.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
