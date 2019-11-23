RAWLINS – The future may turn a bit brighter for residents who intend to build accessory structures on their property.
On Tuesday, city leaders were back at it again, reviewing possible amendments to Title 19, zoning codes. The workshop marked the second consecutive time officials addressed possible zoning code changes.
According to Public Works Operations Manager Danielle Gross, one of the major changes they looked at on Tuesday includes whether the city wants to lessen residential accessory structure restrictions.
Currently, the code, which was adopted in 2014, requires that if an additional garage or pole barn is erected on a residential property, it cannot exceed 80% of the house’s height. An accessory structure also cannot exceed 70% of the house’s footprint.
The city now looks to change that so as no matter what’s standing on the property, there needs to be at least 30% of open space, which includes yards and driveways. Meanwhile, any new accessory structure cannot exceed a maximum height limit of 25 feet.
In recent memory, the city formed a committee to combat long-withstanding parking issues. For the past few years, in fact, concerned residents have voiced concerns over recreational vehicles and trailers parked on right of ways for extended periods of time.
So being less restrictive could mitigate some of those issues, Gross noted.
“We want to allow people to build larger garages, really,” she said. “The 80% of the height is hard when people have campers they want to be able to pull into their garage.”
But some city officials still worry that the proposed 25-foot height max could cause problems. If an accessory structure is too large, it could potentially block viewscapes for neighboring properties as well as create issues for neighborhood aesthetics.
“Do you want a community where garages are the most important thing that you have?” Councilman Steve Sanger said. “These codes were there to keep that from happening.”
Sanger added that property owners knew the rules and parameters before purchasing their homes, and that “ignorance isn’t bliss.” He also later acknowledged that it’s the fault of the city for not having enforced certain codes in the past.
Meanwhile, Sanger said the 30% open space regulation is “pretty much unlimited” and it’s “not what a neighborhood should look like.”
City Manager Scott Hannum also voiced his concern over the regulations being too lax. He did, however, keep the city’s parking issues in mind.
“As much as I’m a garage guy, a car guy, I don’t want the Taj Mahal of garages next door to me either in a residential neighborhood,” he said. “However, with that being said, I think there needs to be some sort of attempt to try and find some balance to get stuff off the roads, off the streets.”
According to Mayor Steve Nicholson, if the city’s going to try and enforce certain parking regulations, they’re going to have to allow some leeway.
“It’s going to allow (residents) to get that stuff off the streets, into a garage,” he said.
Gross said she will see how other area municipalities enforce their zoning regulations, which the City of Rawlins could possibly adopt.
In addition to these proposed rules, Gross said the city may implement a 30-day limit on temporary storage containers. This means property owners will be prohibited from rendering containers into what Hannum joked were “pretty fabulous homes.”
Unattached accessory structures, however, which legally cannot be placed in front yards unless they’re attached to the house, can be rendered into living quarters.
During the workshop, city leaders also addressed making possible changes to commercial and industrial regulations.
For commercial, Gross said this includes striking commercial 3 zones, which were never really established, all together. She also said commercial 1 and 2 zones, which are currently mixed together, will be re-separated so as they’re easier to understand for residents.
Another big amendment to commercial regulations, Gross said, involves the city’s “unrealistic” minimum building size requirements. Had the city enforced the minimum size restriction currently in place, Gross said the new McDonald’s on the east side of town would’ve had to be “three times larger than any other McDonald’s.”
Finally, the city addressed making changes to industrial zones. Gross said the big change is the addition of the “Schedule of Use Table,” as well as a 20-foot setback standard.
For more information on the city’s Title 19 standards and regulations, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/wy/rawlins/Board.nsf/files/BHXSPB6EDA71/$file/Title%2019-1st%20Council%20Amendment%2011.15.2019.pdf
