RAWLINS - A long-discussed project came back on the agenda during Tuesday night's Rawlins city workshop.
Interim city manager Dustin Ziebold presented numbers to the council for the Tin Can Hill Fishing Pond project, one that’s been discussed by the city’s governing body for years. The total engineering estimated cost is $1,111,425, with the majority of the cost coming from the excavation of the pond.
The plan is to include a pond, two sets of wetlands and two gravel parking lots. The land where the pond will be placed is estimated to be valued at $125,000.
Ziebold was quick to point out that much of this cost will be offset by a deal struck with developer Rod Taylor, who is looking to build an apartment complex adjacent to the pond. Taylor would ultimately pay just over $700,000. There are also plans to apply for grants to offset more of the cost, bringing the estimated cost the city would pay totaling around $191,000.
During the meeting, Ziebold called Saratoga-based engineer Karl Smith to discuss the project in more detail, as Smith has designed plans for the pond.
The interim city manager and engineer fielded a few questions from council members, such as what they expected the long-term maintenance cost to be and whether the city or Taylor would be paying for a geosynthetic clay liner that would be placed inside the pond.
“Our current design has no restroom in place, which will significantly cut down on maintenance costs,” Ziebold explained. “I believe the GCL will be paid for by a grant.”
Smith confirmed this.
There was also much discussion about installing walking trails by the pond, which Smith confirmed would be added, noting that the trails didn’t show up well on the provided design layout. He also hoped that Taylor would install trails or a sidewalk leading to the pond at his planned apartment complex.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will help keep the pond stocked with fish, Smith added.
The council tabled the discussion after about half an hour, with Ziebold suggesting that it would be best for the council members to take the next two weeks to look over the provided documents before the next meeting on Feb. 18.
Martinez brought up one more question before the council adjourned: would the council get the opportunity to meet with Taylor?
“In my experience, the normal procedure is that we get to meet the developer and discuss this face-to-face,” he said. “Are we ever going to get to do that?”
Ziebold told the councilman that he understood the concern, but that he felt it wasn’t standard to meet with a private developer. However, he suggested that they continue the conversation about meeting Taylor.
“I just want to meet face-to-face and make sure we’re all on the same page,” Martinez said.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
