Wastewater

With COVID-19 on the rise, the City of Rawlins has plans to sample both of its wastewater systems for the virus that causes COVID-19 in the coming weeks. This includes wastewater from the Wyoming State Penitentiary.

 File photo

RAWLINS – The City of Rawlins has plans to sample both of its wastewater systems for the virus that causes COVID-19 in the coming weeks, in conjunction with the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are two wastewater infrastructure systems within the Rawlins area that carry sewage to the treatment plant: one in the City of Rawlins and one at the Wyoming State Penitentiary. Eventually, the wastewater is combined at the treatment plant, but each system will be tested before merging to give a clear picture virus present at the prison and in the city.

