Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Virtual Graduation
Celebrate the Class of 2020
It's time to graduate for the Class of 2020! View our special section to see profiles of graduates, read news from around the area, and submit a profile of your own favorite graduate!
With COVID-19 on the rise, the City of Rawlins has plans to sample both of its wastewater systems for the virus that causes COVID-19 in the coming weeks. This includes wastewater from the Wyoming State Penitentiary.
RAWLINS – The City of Rawlins has plans to sample both of its wastewater systems for the virus that causes COVID-19 in the coming weeks, in conjunction with the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are two wastewater infrastructure systems within the Rawlins area that carry sewage to the treatment plant: one in the City of Rawlins and one at the Wyoming State Penitentiary. Eventually, the wastewater is combined at the treatment plant, but each system will be tested before merging to give a clear picture virus present at the prison and in the city.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.