SARATOGA — At a special 15-minute meeting on Sept. 20, the Saratoga Council approved spending $2,750 to hire the Childress Accounting and Consulting firm of Cheyenne to study the town’s accounting system.
This special meeting and the hiring of an outside accounting firm came about as a result of Councilman John Nelson’s insistence that something be done about the existing accounting system.
This decision was the result of months of discussion and complaints by Nelson. He has complained both in Council meetings and elsewhere, that the town’s existing accounting system is very difficult to understand.
This difficulty made it impossible for him to know if the town was in the red or in the black and how much of the town’s money was unbudgeted and thus available to be spent on some new need or project on any given day.
Nelson has been adamant in his public discussions for at least the past two council meetings about the confusing numbers and totals that were being listed on the payment sheet labeled “Manual Checks and Liabilities.”
These sheets, which contain a breakdown of all the payables for the previous two weeks, are included in each Councilperson’s agenda packet before each meeting. They are also summarized on the public agenda sheet under “approval of the bills (to be paid)”.”
Nelson’s considerable displeasure over this issue resulted in his refusal to approve the payment of the regular bills, including payroll, listed on the agenda to be paid at the regular council meeting of Sept. 17.
The bills did get paid however, by a vote of 4-1, with all other councilpersons and the Mayor voting to pay the presented bills. This approval occurred only after a lengthy and lively discussion among several members of the council about how much was to be paid and after several payment totals were verbalized.
The Childress firm has not worked with the town before. Their contracted task is to begin studying the town’s existing accounting system and “provide recommendations for improvements and assisting with implementing an accounting system that will meet your present and anticipated future accounting and reporting needs.”
