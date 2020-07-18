RAWLINS — The city of Rawlins is reminding residents that private businesses are allowed to require masks as part of their store policies.
Private businesses around the community have been choosing more and more to require masks for admission into their stores. This particular announcement comes not long after Walmart, Target, Starbucks and even Kroger (which owns the local City Market) stated they would also require masks in their businesses.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.