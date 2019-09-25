RAWLINS — So far, nearly $400,000 in city funds and state grants has been stowed away for a proposed land development project that would add a new apartment complex and recreational fishing pond to the Tin Can Hill area.
In light of the substantial figure, however, no members of city council have yet to be included in the negotiation process, said Councilperson DeBari Martinez.
This is why, Martinez said, he proposed last week a motion, which eventually failed on a 4-2 vote, to require the city to first vote to appropriate any potential funds toward the project.
He also expressed concern over any potential long-term maintenance costs incurred by having a city-run fishing pond.
“I’ve never seen any numbers as to how much it’s going to cost,” Martinez said during the Sept. 17 meeting. “I’ve never seen any numbers as to who’s going to pay for the upkeep.”
“We’ve never been to any meetings, we’ve never met with developers, we haven’t done anything,” Martinez added.
Instead, Martinez said that the council has only been provided information so far by City Manager Scott Hannum, who’s been negotiating with developer Rod Taylor. Much of that information has yet to include any detailed costs.
Taylor, who owns land adjoining Tin Can Hill, intends on using his construction company – All in 1 Construction LLC – to erect the apartment complex.
Part of negotiations, have revolved around reusing excavated dirt. During a workshop earlier in the summer, Hannum noted the potential “cost savings” involved in the city providing Taylor with the dirt excavated from the proposed fishing pond project.
And last week, Hannum advised against Martinez’s proposal, worried it could hinder these negotiations.
“I don’t know why this project would by any different than the other $31 million that are appropriated by the budget and are handled through a purchasing policy that has been adopted by this city council,” Hannum said. “And to put another layer of oversight on that I think is burdensome for the project.”
“We haven’t finished with the final project scoping and the development of the project,” Hannum added.
Looking and its history, the fishing pond proposal is nothing new.
Back in 1975, when development of Spruce Street was underway, a Wyoming Department of Transportation surveyor recognized Tin Can Hill, which is a former landfill and current storm runoff, as being a “potential recreational opportunity for the city of Rawlins in the future.”
From there, after decades of deciding what to do with it, four years ago Wyoming Game and Fish proposed that the city bring the project back to light, and the Game and Fish eventually provided the city $220,000 in grants and funds.
The city, meanwhile, has an additional $175,000 master plan reserve for the proposed project.
In response to Martinez’s proposal, Councilperson Linda Smith that, despite the developer wanting “to remain confidential for a long period of time,” keeping specific figures from being reported “costs less money doing it this way.”
“But when it comes time to put figures down on paper, we’ll get those,” Smith added.
If approved, construction for the apartment complex is slated for next spring.
After the action item, the City Council adjourned into executive session.
