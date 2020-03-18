SARATOGA — As the nation braces for a rising number of people infected with the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has called a global pandemic, schools, businesses and services in the Saratoga area are shutting down.
The Platte Valley Clinic is temporarily implementing “modified operations” consistent with recommendations of the Wyoming Department of Health. The clinic’s provider will take phone consultations from people with urgent questions and concerns, and will refill medications through the pharmacy. The clinic is requesting, though, that patients do not come directly to the clinic without calling first.
“We do not anticipate this lasting more than 1-2 weeks and we will resume our normal operations as soon as we are able to ensure (sic) a safe, infection-free environment for our patients,” Mark Pesognelli, manager of the Platte Valley Clinic said in a statement.
On Sunday evening, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent Jillian Balow issued a recommendation on school closures, and a directive closing Carbon County School District #2 schools to students until April 3 from Superintendent Jim Copeland closely followed.
“We may adjust these dates as we monitor developments,” Copeland said in an email to district staff and parents.
Central office staff reported as usual Monday morning, as did campus administration, campus office staff and nursing staff. All other staff did not work Monday but were on site beginning on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. for planning and communication purposes, after which Copeland said the district would make further decisions regarding staff schedules.
“These are unusual times, but as we come together to decide the best way forward for our district depending on future developments, I have every confidence that all of us will continue to prioritize the safety, health, and well-being of our students, staff, families, and broader Carbon 2 community,” Copeland said in the statement.
Schools in Encampment and Saratoga will provide a sack lunch to all K-12 students March 17-20, and again March 30-April 3 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. No lunch will be served during CCSD#2’s spring break March 23-27.
Lunches can be picked up at the front doors and taken home, but students will not be allowed to stay and eat on campus.
Saratoga Town Hall is closed to the public until further notice, including all police, fire, public works and water treatment facilities, though police, fire and public works will be available by phone and operate as they do on a day-to-day basis.
“This is to limit town employees to public contact in order to continue operating smoothly and efficiently, and to ensure that services continue to be offered during the evolving COVID-19 crisis,” the town said in a statement. “During this time, town employees will be available to answer the phone and will operate as normal.”
Water bills can be dropped in the payment slot or paid over the phone. In the event a water bill does not get paid, all late fees and shut offs will be waived, according to the town. When normal operations resume, payment plans can be established if needed. The town council will also have a limited agenda for its meetings.
At the recommendation of the County Health Officer, the hot pool in Saratoga was closed Tuesday morning. Other community events have been suspended: Saratoga Rec. District elementary basketball, volleyball, Platte Valley Little League registration and the Platte Valley Martial Arts programming are among some of the activities on hiatus. The Platte Valley Community Center and the Rec. Department will be closed until further notice, and in order to follow CDC guidelines the Encampment Riverside Volunteer Fire Department will be cancelling its annual Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11.
Carbon Power and Light is encouraging people to make payments using a SmartHub app or online without leaving home. Line crews will be available for outages, but will also be limiting contact with the public.
