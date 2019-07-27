RAWLINS – Described to find humor “in the stresses of everyday life,” comedian Rio Hillman is set to perform on Tuesday at Saddle N Spurs Lounge in Rawlins.
Hillman, a Chicago native who’s performed throughout the Midwest and up and down the West Coast, has been on the comedy scene for more than a decade.
According to Hillman’s style, “With his Midwestern charm and likability, he brings the audience into his world punchline by punchline.”
“He believes that subtlety and timing are key principals to building the crowd up to the punchline,” his press release adds.
Along with Hillman’s performance, a dinner package will also be available.
Dinner is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Saddle N Spurs is located at 2222 E. Cedar St., Rawlins. The show is 21 plus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.