HANNA – No packer trash trucks will be able to dump at Hanna’s new transfer station, which was approved by the Carbon County Commissioners during last week’s meeting in Hanna.
The High Country Joint Powers Board (HCJPB) which operates the Hanna landfill, will spend $600,000 of the $1.35 million grant they received from the Office of State Land and Investments (OLSI) to build a new transfer station at their current landfill. The remaining $750,000 in grant funds will be kept in reserve to pay for the closure of the old landfill.
To qualify for this grant HCJPB had to provide an additional 25% of the total project cost or $577,233 in matching funds, according to the filing documents provided to the Commissioners and public at the public hearing on Tuesday.
This new transfer station will replace Hanna’s existing bury landfill which is “scheduled for closure by July 1, 2020,” in accordance to state law requirements.
When the new transfer station goes into operation, all trash received at the Hanna landfill will be transported to the Laramie landfill. Any trash “waste” picked up by a trash “packer” truck in the Hanna, Elk Mountain and Medicine Bow areas must be transported directly to the Laramie landfill. It will no longer be accepted at the Hanna Landfill.
There will not be a concrete floor in this new building. The floor will be “crushed gravel.” Trash received in Hanna will therefore no longer be dumped on the ground. “Concrete floors inside the building were considered, but are too expensive.”
All trash brought to the Hanna landfill must be placed in “municipal solid waste containers” that will be placed inside the new building. When full, the trash will be loaded into “packer trucks” and hauled to the Laramie landfill, according to the filed report.
Construction and demolition (CD) materials will be collected, rather than buried, at the transfer station, in 40-yard-roll-off containers separate from the trash. The CD roll-offs from Hanna will be hauled to Laramie as needed, according to the filing documents.
“One new and one used packer trash trucks” will have to be purchased for this new plan to take effect. One haul truck to move the large roll-off containers will also have to be provided.
To operate this new transfer station and these packer trash trucks around the district area will require one employee at the transfer station and one to two employees to operate the trash truck routes around the area and for the 150-mile round trip to Laramie with each load of trash.
This new “low hazard, low volume solid waste transfer station” will occupy 10 acres on the current 80-acre landfill site .25 miles northeast of the town.
This facility “will serve as a waste management alternative to the (current) landfill.” It will be located in a 64’x80’ engineered post-frame structure, on this ten-acre site. The building will hold 30 four-yard dumpsters inside with two 40-yard roll offs outside.
Access to this site will continue to be “from Carbon County Rd. 297, through land owned by Ark Land LLC.”
The landfill has never owned the property under the access road from the County Rd to their property, “No easement has been recorded for this access; however, historical use to access the site has been established. High Country Joint Powers Board, (the owner and operator of the landfill) and Ark Land LLC, (the owner of the coal lands the road crosses) are currently in negotiations to formalize legal access to the property, (for) an easement for the proposed secondary access road.”
The 80-acre landfill site is surrounded on all sides by coal mine properties owned by either Anadarko Land Corp or Ark Land LLC.
Numerous State, County agencies, and the BLM, the two near-by towns as well as other property owners were notified of this application and no objections were filed.
Only the BLM raised a concern about monitoring wells on the site “to make sure there is no contamination with the ground water on (nearby) public lands.” The applicant’s response was there are currently monitoring wells around the 80-acre land fill for that purpose.
The new building will have electrical service to provide power to operate the overhead doors and for electric lights and power outlets. This building will not have water or sewer, therefore “a portable restroom will be provided… for employee use.”
The project can now go out for bid, according to C. Jade Gerant with Trihydro, the Lead Project Engineer for this plan.
