CARBON COUNTY – With an eye to the coming end of the novel coronavirus shutdown, Carbon County Commissioners prepare for the re-opening of the courthouse, and how that will occur. Both buildings have been closed to the public since the start of the shutdown, and with the virus supposedly on the downturn, hopes are that the county can get back to normal soon.
With that in mind, commissioners would like to see all of the doors to the buildings open again, with backup signage to alert the public to continue to be safe and observe social distancing. The wearing of masks is highly recommended, but of course cannot be mandated. “We want to open general access to the courthouse again,” said Chairman John Johnson, “but want to leave it up to individual offices as to what level of protection they want to enforce.”
Many officials in the courthouse have expressed the desire to continue the closure of their offices, while others are fine with reduced precautions. There will be touch-less hand sanitizers at every entrance, of course, they said, and commissioners hope that the public would use common sense as to when to use masks, and to keep social distancing as well.
Since the shut down was officially decreed by a proclamation the committee, an additional proclamation would be needed to amend. In action Tuesday, the committee approved the pending proclamation, and agreed to allow approval of the document by signature of a single committee member, rather than the whole. Effective date of the proclamation is set for Monday.
In another action by the committee involving the courthouse, approval was granted for the office of the DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation) to be temporarily moved from its current location to the old medical examiner’s office during construction in the Carbon County Building.
The DCI office is currently being used rent free due to an exchange of service with the county. Sheriff Archie Roybal has put his stamp of approval on the move, and the continued agreement between parties. A motion to exercise the continuance of the lease was unanimously approve by the committee.
County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett reported to the committee about the status of upcoming voting and how the virus would affect the procedure. Although Carbon County has nine polling places, they will be only able to use seven of them this time around, according to the clerk.
“We are really pushing absentee voting this year,” said Clerk Bartlett. “because we may really have a problem in setting up the polling stations, since we will have to provide PPEs to all polling officials, and just the space required to handle all of the in-person voters.”
She even raised the question of using the hallways as a place to set voting stations, since the voter would only use it to fill out the ballot, then return it to the clerk’s office. She did not feel that the stations would cause too much disruption in traffic. The social-distancing requirement is one that would pose the most problem, she said.
Another issue that came up is the proposed curbside voting service. Bartlett stated that she doubted that many of the polling officials would want to stand out in the weather in November to assist voters while they cast their vote, and then taking them back inside. Plans to handle these situations are still under discussions. On a positive note, the State of Wyoming has sent Carbon County a new vote counting machine that can rapidly count all votes in a much faster manner. The commissioners also approved a resolution (#202016) to confirm voting district boundaries. The boundaries have remained unchanged for the last two years.
