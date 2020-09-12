RAWLINS – After recently coming to a consensus that adopting a new recreational vehicle parking ordinance would be in “the name of public safety,” the Rawlins Urban Systems Committee gets set to officially make their recommendation to city council on Tuesday.
The ordinance, first introduced be councilman DeBari Martinez, would officially allow city residents to park RVs as well as trailers and similar vehicles on city streets for six months out of the year. Residents, however, will be restricted from leaving such vehicles parked on city streets between Oct. 31 and Memorial Day. The only exclusion to the proposed ordinance: Residents can leave such vehicles and trailers parked on the street for a total of 72 hours during fall and winter, for loading and unloading purposes.
