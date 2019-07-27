RAWLINS – A complaint alleging that an off-duty Rawlins Police Department officer carried out threats and insults to a motorist during a recent road-rage incident has been filed, according a recent report by Bigfoot99 Radio.
Sergeant Thomas Gamblin with the Rawlins Police Department has been accused of following a woman, who had “a minor in her care,” to her residence after the incident occurred at an intersection in south side Rawlins, the report says.
The female motorist described the event as “horrific,” according to the report.
Gamblin was reported to have not identified himself as a police officer to the motorist at the time of the incident, while he was “wearing jeans, a t-shirt and sneakers.”
The report also says that Gamblin “attempted to force himself into her yard.”
A juvenile female took a photo from inside the home of a white truck, which was later identified as Gamblin’s.
A subsequent investigation by the Rawlins Police Department has found enough evidence to uphold the allegations against Gamblin, the report concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.