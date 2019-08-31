RAWLINS – On Tuesday, the Carbon County Commission may be forced to table action regarding a conditional use permit for Lucky Star and Two Rivers, two wind farms planned for construction near the border of Albany County.
According to Sid Fox, Carbon County planning director, the planning and zoning commission – the entity charged with presenting a CUP recommendation – was unable to hold a quorum prior Tuesday’s regularly scheduled commission meeting.
Without that recommendation, Fox doesn’t anticipate the commission motioning to approve the application.
“What I anticipate is that the board is going to table or continue these applications until they get a recommendation from the planning commission,” Fox told the Rawlins Times on Thursday.
Although Fox said this slight delay shouldn’t hamper construction start dates, a commission vote on the CUP likely won’t occur until October.
Albany County, meanwhile, finalized permitting on July 16 with BluEarth Renewables Inc., a Canada-based company that holds billions of dollars in renewable assets, according to 2017 figures.
According to permit applications, BlueEarth, combined for both wind farms, wants to erect up to 277 turbines between Medicine Bow in Carbon County and Rock River in Albany County, which would generate power for “Western Renewable Portfolio Standard markets” or “the PacifiCorp regional grid.”
Combined, the projects are set to eclipse $950 million in total costs, with more than a combined $7 million in expected county income tax. The state, meanwhile, is estimated to collect over a 30-year span more than almost $19 million in excise taxes between the two projects.
As to why BlueEarth originally prospected the area?
“Carbon County has one of the best wind resources in the country due to its location on high altitude prairies, situated near a large gap in the north-south barrier of the Rocky Mountains, allowing westerly and southwesterly winds to blow with little resistance,” according to BluEarth. “Exposed areas have a class 4 to 6 annual average wind resource rating.”
Approximately 262 temporary construction workers are expected during peak construction months, with eight additional permanent operations jobs, according to Two Rivers projections.
“The project is currently designed to accommodate up to 77 wind turbines on approximately 20,381 acres of leased, private, state and BLM-administered lands,” according to BluEarth.
A maximum of $5.6 million in impact assistance funds is available for the Industrial Siting Council. First year of construction for Two Rivers is expected to occur in 2021, with an operations date of 2022.
Two Rivers is set “to achieve a total nameplate capacity of up to 280 MW.”
Lucky Star, meanwhile, which will predominantly rest in Albany County, is set encompass 15,802 acres in Carbon County and another 64,061 acres in Albany.
Up to 200 turbines are planned for construction, which should see initiation by 2022.
“The project will create approximately 400 temporary construction jobs during the peak construction months,” according to BluEarth, “and is expected to create 14 permanent operations jobs.”
Lucky Star has an operations date of 2023, while $14.4 million will be available in impact assistance funds.
The project as an expected total nameplate generating capacity of approximately 500 megawatts, according to BluEarth.
The Carbon County Commission meeting is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday inside the courthouse in Rawlins.
