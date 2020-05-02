RAWLINS – A committee of Rawlins High School office staff, students and parents have been diligently working on a contingency plan for the 2020 high school graduation ceremony and now have an outline in place.
Many of the finer details still need worked out, but barring any additional unforeseen circumstances related to the novel coronavirus, there will be a graduation ceremony for the 2020 graduating class.
In light of the impact of the virus and Gov. Mark Gordon’s decision to continue with many of the strict social distancing practices that have been in place since early March, a traditional graduation ceremony is out of the question.
After returning from spring break and getting online learning in place, school district officials began considering a contingency plan for the 2020 commencement ceremony. When the impact of the novel coronavirus made its way into Wyoming in March, it wasn’t out of the question that, by mid-May, life could be back to normal.
As the days and weeks went by, however, it became more clear the RHS and RCHS graduation ceremony, in all likelihood, would need to be adjusted to accommodate health and safety recommendations from state and local governments. Governor Gordon’s announcement earlier this week to retain most of the current social distancing practices confirmed a large, indoor group gathering for graduation wouldn’t be possible. RHS principal Darren Heslep shared some insight on what has gone into the graduation planning process this spring.
“We talked as an administrative team about graduation once we felt the online learning platform was out and working effectively,” he said. “Our first priority was making sure online learning was working. Then we could figure out what graduation looked like. There’s three high schools in our district to consider and we wanted to provide an equitable experience for all involved.”
Heslep mentioned he had an opportunity to connect online with school administrators across the country, where ideas were shared about how to safely and effectively hold a graduation ceremony.
“There have been a lot of administrators working together, collaborating,” Heslep said. “I was on a webinar with administrators nationwide, where we shared ideas about what might work for big schools v. small schools. Some people are postponing and others aren’t. We decided we needed to keep it at the same time, we don’t want to lose those folks who planned to be there. That’s what makes graduation special, having people there.”
In an initial letter to students this week, Heslep shared an outline of the plan for giving the 2020 graduating class its send-off. While postponing the ceremony was considered, it was ultimately decided to keep the original graduation date of Sunday, May 17 at 6 p.m. The ceremony is expected to last between 60 and 90 minutes.
The graduation proceeding will take place in the RHS parking lot and can be described as similar to a drive-in movie. The plan is to assign each graduate a parking spot, much like they would be assigned a seat in a more traditional ceremony. Students and their families will be required to stay in their vehicles during a staging period prior to walking across the stage.
There will be a specific order for graduates to receive their diplomas. Once a graduate’s turn is up, that individual will be announced and will be able to walk across the stage. One person will be permitted to take photos in front of the stage. There will also be a professional photographer in attendance to take photos that will then be available after the ceremony.
Heslep noted that social distancing requirements will be the biggest concern, as the health and safety of anyone in attendance remains the top priority.
“We’re really going to focus on controlling how we keep people safe and distanced. We also want to try and keep a flow going so we’re not getting backed up.”
In the interest of safety and time, there will be no live speakers at the event. Class-elected speakers, the valedictorian and salutatorian will pre-record their speeches. The speeches, along with photos and a class slideshow will be uploaded to flash drives that will be given to graduates as a keepsake.
Following the ceremony in the RHS parking lot, there will then be a parade on a designated parade route in town. Graduates will be directed, in the order they received their diplomas, to the parade route following a police escort. Banners of each graduate will be hung in dedicated locations along the parade route and extended family, friends and community members are encouraged to make signage and post up next to “their” graduate during the parade.
The parade is intended to be an additional opportunity to celebrate the graduating seniors in a way that will still promote social distancing. Anyone who attends the parade is reminded to keep a distance of six feet from any other individuals.
Those who cannot make it to the parade or are interested in watching the graduation ceremony from home, note there will be a live stream of the event on Facebook Live, via the school district’s Facebook page.
For the class of 2020, the final months of senior year have been far from normal, traditional or planned. Recognizing there are few, if any, options that will accommodate everyone’s vision for a graduation, the contingency plan for this year’s ceremony is a way to safely celebrate and recognize graduates in a way that will hopefully be meaningful and memorable.
Additional, more specific details are still being worked out and will be shared with graduates on an ongoing basis as they are decided. The school district is committed to formulating a plan that promotes health and safety and that will be deliverable come graduation day.
