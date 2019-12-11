SARATOGA – The Corbett medical building in Saratoga, the current home of the Platte Valley Clinic, has an appraised value of $675,000.
This value was affixed to the property in an appraisal done on Aug. 27 by Calvin Young, MAI. Young is a Wyoming certified general appraiser from Laramie.
This appraisal was authorized by the Saratoga Town Council at the request of Councilman Bob Keel earlier in the year.
This appraisal was provided to city leaders by Young in a report dated Sept. 16 and was released on request to this reporter on Dec. 6. This appraisal announcement has not been a printed agenda item on any Saratoga Council agenda since its September arrival.
Mayor John Zeiger also ordered an additional appraisal in this same time period of the property across the street from the SCWEMS ambulance garage on South River Street, which is owned by the town.
The appraised value of these lots was $252,000 on Aug. 27 and was provided by Young to town hall in his Sept. 25 report. This appraisal was not authorized by the town council.
This property, 12 vacant residential lots, encompasses most of the block, bound by Myrtle Ave on the north, Pine Avenue on the south, South River Street on the west and the southeast lot on Veteran’s Street to the east. To The northeast corner, two lots of this block is now occupied by a recently built house.
This appraisal was fortuitous since Bob Quist, representing Carbon County Memorial Hospital, came before the council on Nov. 19 and asked the town to place these same 12 lots up for sale so the hospital board could bid on them. Quist said Memorial Hospital was still planning to establish a hospital-attached clinic in Saratoga and they were interested in those lots as a clinic site.
Cost of this appraisal for the clinic building was $3,500. The appraisal cost for the 12 vacant lots was $2,500. There was a $1,000 savings on the second appraisal by having them done at the same time, said Mayor Zeiger.
As of the last council meeting, there has been no public discussion of these appraisal numbers.
