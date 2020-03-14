RAWLINS – Rawlins’ zoning regulations are going through some major changes that could make them easier to understand for the public, a city spokesperson said.
Collectively referred to as Title 19 of the Rawlins Municipal Code, the zoning regulations were installed in 1989 and have not seen significant updates since, said Danielle Gross, the Rawlins Public Works operations manager.
“One of the big things we’ve done is make (Title 19) more user friendly,” Gross said. “All of the residential zones have now been separated out; whereas before, they were all meshed together. We also really elaborated and expanded the chapter on signs. Our current sign ordinance is very weird and hard to follow.”
During the Rawlins City Council meeting on March 3, council members approved the first reading of proposed changes to Title 19. A second reading is slated for the council’s Tuesday meeting.
“I think it’s really important for residents to be there, because we value their input,” Gross said. “We’ve held numerous public meetings, but we’ve not had a lot of resident participation.”
The city has worked on the current round of changes to Title 19 for about four years, and the regulations were last updated in 2014, she added.
“The changes in 2014 were not very big,” Gross said. “I don’t think (Title 19) has been this significantly changed since it was created.”
Councilor DeBari Martinez said zoning regulations are a fundamental method for preventing drastic drops in property value.
“My goal has always been to keep the value of property up,” Martinez said. “This tool could do it, provided it’s equally enforced around town.”
While the Title 19 proposal remained mostly intact during the first reading, Martinez said he would likely propose a broader approach to zoning enforcement at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I’d like to see our enforcement staff increased,” he explained.
Gross said the city currently employs one building official for zoning enforcement and has another in training. The public works department also helps with zoning enforcement when possible, she added.
A few of the most debated changes in the proposal include accessory structures and temporary storage containers.
“An accessory structure is anything that is an accessory to the main structure like a shed, garage or large kids’ fort built like a shed,” Gross said.
One proposed change would increase the allowable size of an accessory structure from 120 square feet to 200 square feet as well as reduce the required distance the structure must be placed from a property line to 1 foot instead of 5.
Any accessory structure larger than 200 square feet would still require a permit and site plan, Gross said.
Currently, accessory structures can only consist of 75 percent of a home’s footprint, but another change on the docket would increase that percentage to 125.
“What we’re trying to do is find that balance where a residential property isn’t filled with structures,” Gross said. “But, we want people to be able to build a garage that suits their needs.”
Martinez said the proposed changes also defined pole barns and their restrictions.
“Pole barns throw off the area where they live,” he said. “They stand out, which somewhat lowers the value of the property.”
While pole barns would not be banned, Martinez said it was important to regulate them.
Storage containers, often used for moving, are not currently allowed by Title 19, but one proposed amendment could change that.
“Shipping containers are becoming popular, and the idea behind these changes is Title is a living document that constantly needs to be updated to reflect different trends,” Gross said. “Under this change, containers would be allowed on a person’s property for up to 30 days with no permit needed, but we will track it.”
After the 30 days expires, the city could pursue enforcement options laid out in the Municipal Code, she said.
The Rawlins City Council meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, at City Hall, 521 W. Cedar St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.