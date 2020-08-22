Parking issues

To mitigate parking issues faced by the city of Rawlins for years now, Councilman DeBari Martinez proposed this past week to city council an ordinance that would bar certain vehicles from parking on city streets for six months.

 File photo, Rawlins Times

RAWLINS — It’s been a long road for Councilman DeBari Martinez on this one particular issue.

Martinez has spent at least four years hearing his constituents complain about the RV situation in their neighborhoods, as well as city employees. The problem is that large vehicles (like RVs, campers, horse trailers, buses) get parked on the street in the winter and cause a huge problem when it comes to street cleanup.

