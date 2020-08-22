Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Virtual Graduation
Celebrate the Class of 2020
It's time to graduate for the Class of 2020! View our special section to see profiles of graduates, read news from around the area, and submit a profile of your own favorite graduate!
To mitigate parking issues faced by the city of Rawlins for years now, Councilman DeBari Martinez proposed this past week to city council an ordinance that would bar certain vehicles from parking on city streets for six months.
RAWLINS — It’s been a long road for Councilman DeBari Martinez on this one particular issue.
Martinez has spent at least four years hearing his constituents complain about the RV situation in their neighborhoods, as well as city employees. The problem is that large vehicles (like RVs, campers, horse trailers, buses) get parked on the street in the winter and cause a huge problem when it comes to street cleanup.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
