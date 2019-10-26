RAWLINS – Half a century’s worth of providing mental health and substance abuse services now sits under the seasoned belt of the Carbon County Counseling Center.
Celebrating its 50-year anniversary on Tuesday, officials invited the public to join them in the “Ohana House,” a communal living program in Rawlins that recently switched to a new location.
While the center itself, located at 731 W. Maple St., has catered to a multitude of out-patient treatments, the new four-unit Ohana House, which first accepted guests in August, is, according to executive director to Patrick Gonzales, is also an important asset.
“Given the fact that it’s the only one here,” Gonzales said of Ohana being Rawlins’ lone therapy boarding center, “it’s a huge benefit to those people who’ve gone through the program.”
Ever since its inception in 2008, the Ohana House has seen 45 respective patients receive this style of treatment. A substantial percentage of them – people who suffer from various mental, but manageable, health issues – have been successful at reestablishing themselves to independent living.
In fact, said Gonzales, more than two-thirds of these patients to be exact.
“It’s just another facet of what goes on here,” Gonzales said.
At the Ohana House, anxiety and bipolar depression are common disorders found in their residents, just like how the sleek catalog furniture and the flat screen TVs are common in the freshly renovated living units.
What affects about 40 million Americans, the anxiety residents aren’t alone, nor are the bipolar residents, who are but a tiny sliver in comparison to the 5.7 million Americans who suffer from this mental chemical imbalance.
But Gonzales says the symptoms aren’t as debilitating as one may think. Aside from participating in individual and group therapy sessions, most of the residents are employed.
During parts of the day it’s shift work. Then it’s back to Ohana, where basic life skills, like laundry, hygiene and grocery shopping, are practiced.
These may be menial, unassuming tasks, but Gonzales says they simply act as a reaffirmation of things the “residents already know how to do.”
As to how the Ohana House first began, the counseling center received a grant through Wyoming Department of Health’s behavioral health division. From there, the first “Ohana” opened shop inside about a century-old house on Pine Street.
Staff services back then were 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But a mixture of budget cuts and stronger regulations led counseling center officials to the drawing board.
“For the old facility, I wasn’t convinced that it was going to be able to pass the stringent requirements to be able to get accredited,” said Gonzales.
In Wyoming, there are just two facilities which house just part of the state’s 10,000 severe bipolar patients, according to Treatment Advocacy Center online. The Cowboy State holds about another 5,000 schizophrenics.
Additionally, those facilities, according to a May report by the Associated Press, deal with their issues.
“There are systemic failures at the Wyoming State Hospital, some which have led to very serious and in some cases life-threatening conditions,” Jeanne Thobro, director of Cheyenne-based Protection and Advocacy, told The Associated Press.
So, for Gonzales, it’s important Carbon County “keeps clientele in the county” instead of “shipping them out.” And just like that, officials rendered a defunct Mennonite church on Mahoney Street into a modern-day therapeutic living center.
“I wish we had the capacity for another eight beds,” Gonzales said.
Gonazales also highlighted some of the major causes of homelessness in not just Wyoming, but America. According to various sources, this includes lack of affordable housing, unemployment, poverty, mental illness and substance abuse.
According to a 2018 report, there are almost 650 homeless in Wyoming. And by not having just one more facility in Rawlins that cares for people with certain mental illnesses, said Gonzales, it could be “problematic.”
He added that consequential impacts would be felt by law enforcement and local hospitals had places like Ohana House not existed. Even Rawlins Police Department Officer Joel Robertson was a key player in making the new Ohana location happen, as he helped with renovating much of its infrastructure.
“Joel Robertson has been a true trooper in all of this,” said Gonzales. Robertson couldn’t be reached for comment prior to deadline.
Again, although Ohana House is a small portion of what the counseling center has accomplished within their 50-year tenure, it has produced some big results.
Gonazales says that every one of the clients have their own success story. Perhaps a good example comes from awhile back.
The patient was a scholar who had a bachelor’s degree. All he needed were some life skills and positive reinforcement to get back on track, and his stay at Ohana helped him achieve his goals.
“He went back to school and got his master’s degree,” Gonzales said. “Now he’s focused on wanting to get his doctorate, because he wants to be at least an instructor or professor at the university level.”
Gonzales doesn’t pat his professionals and his institution on the back, but he does say the program helped certain clients get on the right path and that they ultimately ended up living on their own, free to themselves.
