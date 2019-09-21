BAGGS — The Carbon County Commission accepted on Tuesday in Baggs a $25,000 Federal grant for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TNAF). This grant requires no matching local funds.
Despite its clear reference to assistance for needy families, this money was assigned to the Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters office in Laramie. Inquiries to Steve Hamaker the CEO of BBBS and our county government officials – as to why such specific money was so assigned and how they will be used – remained unanswered by press time.
Explanations – like why our county government still gets a Federal grant for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, since there is no longer have a county-run welfare office – also went unanswered.
Road and Bridge Dept.
The commission also agreed to expand a recent bid granted to Bartlett Oilfield Services of Bairoil, Wyo. of $112,000 for more gravel to be used to improve County Road 291. This extension was granted due to the recentness of the bid and the need to expedite the work with winter weather fast approaching.
The original bid, which was awarded at the Sept. 3 Commissioners meeting, was for almost $74,000. The amount of gravel purchased by this bid – 2,600 tons – was insufficient to complete these improvements.
The commission approved the purchase of an additional 4,000 tons of gravel, at the same bid price, to be delivered to the work area by Bartlett Services for not more than $112,000 to complete this project. These two bids will bring the price for this road project to $185,980. County employees and equipment are being used to spread the gravel and grade the road.
CR 291 runs from Hanna to Leo then north to the county line. This project is in the Hanna Draw area of the road just north of the old Arch Coal Mine and the town of Hanna. This will be all the work done to improve the road in that area this year, said Kandis Fritz, the new interim road and bridge supervisor.
In other road and bridge business, the commission agreed that Fritz would remain the interim road and bridge supervisor until “budget time.” They also approved the hiring of one additional experienced heavy equipment operator/laborer to be stationed in the Rawlins shop. This new hire will supplement the only other operator in the shop, who was hired last month. There have recently been no operators based in the Rawlins shop to maintain the 240 miles of county road assigned to that shop.
Medicine Bow shop
The new building design for the Medicine Bow road and bridge shop/sheriff’s office/ housing facility is in and was discussed by the commissioners. It replaces the original design that came in $800,000 over budget and was scrapped.
The basic layout of the project with two separate buildings, which is being paid for with Impact monies, is “comfortably under budget,” according to Jim Piche, Carbon County Buildings and Grounds manager.
This design was initially accepted after some discussion about fencing and the need for heavier barrier protection around the property and buildings, which is located just off the intersection of State Highways 30 and 487 to Shirley Basin. There is concern about vehicles coming through the fence on icy winter days.
This project is in its preliminary stage, said Piche, and was not let for bid during the Tuesday meeting.
Public health vehicle bid awarded
The lowest bidder for an additional vehicle for the County Public Health Department went to Johnson Auto of Laramie for $27,562.
