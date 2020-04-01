RAWLINS – When signs of fever or cough are detected before they’re issued the standard black and white stripes, new arrivals aren’t immediately booked into the detention center. Instead, the suspects are taken to the hospital.
According to Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal, this practice is now standard protocol. To prevent novel coronavirus from spreading throughout the detention center, physicians are screening both pre-inmates and staff at the door.
“We’re trying to limit the individuals coming in,” Roybal told the Rawlins Times last week.
Roybal said it’s only when new arrivals taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County are cleared of the viral disease they’re allowed back into the detention center, which currently houses more than 50 inmates.
Additionally, detention center visitation is now limited to remote communications such as phone or online services.
“The inmates are doing really well as far as cooperating and understanding that everybody’s trying to be safe,” Roybal said.
“(Inmates) don’t want their family members to be exposed by anyway,” he later added. “So they’re utilizing other means of communication, which is great.”
So far, no one at the jail is infected with coronavirus, Roybal said.
“At this point, I think being inside is one of the safest places,” he said. “There’s no one coming in and out as far as bringing this stuff in.”
Other county jails across the country, however, aren’t doing so well. The New York Times reported this week that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in jails in Chicago and New York has “skyrocketed” – not only among the inmate population but the staff as well.
In response, some jails have gone as far as releasing slews of nonviolent offenders. So far in Wyoming, Fremont County – which, as of Tuesday, has the most confirmed cases of the virus at 25 people infected – is the only county to have released inmates. On Monday, the Fremont County Detention Center released 30 nonviolent offenders.
At the state level, the Wyoming State Penitentiary is also following virus prevention guidelines. Earlier this month, the Rawlins prison temporarily suspended visitation and volunteer programs.
Meanwhile, they too have implemented enhanced screening for anyone entering the secure perimeter.
“Any person unable to pass the security screening parameters will be denied access to the facility,” Bob Lampert, Wyoming Department of Corrections director, stated in a March 18 press release sent to the Rawlins Times. “This will be mandatory for anyone entering the area including employees, vendors, contractors and others.”
Questions directed to WSP warden Michael Pacheco were deferred to WDOC public information officer Mark Horan. Lampert stated, however, that no one in the WDOC’s five major institutions is currently infected with CORVID-19.
If inmates do become infected, they’ll see in-house medical practitioners.
“The inmate population will be closely monitored for anyone who exhibits signs or symptoms of the virus who can then be seen by the appropriate medical professionals for evaluation and/or testing,” Lampert stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.