RAWLINS – After announcing his upcoming retirement slated for Nov. 15, mental health examiner Glenn Biggs informed the Carbon County Commission on Tuesday that he currently does not have a replacement set to take his place.
Biggs, whose responsibilities over the past 15 years of service included providing mental health assessments and valuations for clients at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County as well as the detention center, said he had four qualified candidates to fill his vacancy; however, they declined interest in the position.
This leaves the county in a bit of a pickle.
According to Biggs, the county is statutorily obligated to have that position filled. To circumvent any damage, however, Biggs suggested to the commission that they ask help from another resource.
“Other counties have gotten creative with how they’ve done this,” Biggs said.
Biggs said that the Carbon County Counseling Center be asked to step up to the plate and provide assessments and evaluations. Biggs did question, however, the center’s access to the hospital, especially when Biggs’ main responsibility was determining newly arrested suspects in the county were eligible for emergency detention at the hospital.
“It really doesn’t affect us quite that bad,” Patrick Gonzales, executive director of the counseling center, told the Rawlins Times on Friday. “It’s just now somebody else will be required to make those assessments.”
Gonzales also said, despite whatever regulations the county currently has in place, experts with the center do have access to MHCC; however, if county does decide to take this route, an agreement will have to be cemented.
“If the county does provide this,” said Gonzales, “then an agreement will have to be signed to address the area of compensation.”
According to last year’s publication of gross salaries, the county mental health examiner makes, crunching the numbers, almost $51,500 in annual salary.
And not only is Biggs a mental health “gatekeeper” for the county, he said he’s also a gatekeeper at the state level, meaning he’ll also have to retire from that position.
The county will advertise, however, for the soon-to-be-vacant mental health examiner position.
