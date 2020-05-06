CARBON COUNTY – It’s been more than a year since Carbon County’s governing body has heard from TransWest Express LLC.
But even though all has been quiet on the project front, that doesn’t mean TWE has been stalled. In fact, TWE spokeswoman Kara Choquette had plenty to update the Carbon County Planning and Zoning Commission on during the board meeting on Monday.
“We had some really big updates,” Choquette told the Rawlins Times after the meeting. “One of the biggest updates I had is that we have finally received all of our county permitting for the project. TWE stretches across 14 counties and we got our last approval in January.”
All of the state permits have been completed and approved, as well. Choquette also reminded the board that the project was also approved by the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council in April 2019, which was another major step toward breaking ground.
Choquette also explained that the company is also almost done completing their right-of-way acquisition, a land deal where land is taken from its original owner by another party that has a legal right to take it and provide monetary compensation for the property.
TransWest is also nearly finished with its environmental plans and restoration surveys, requirements that the Bureau of Land Management requires.
The TWE project is a 730-mile high-voltage interregional transmission system that will extend from Carbon County to Clark County, Nev. Just under 100 miles of the project will be located in Wyoming, with 55 miles in Carbon County and 37 miles in Sweetwater County. Two-thirds of the project will be located on federal land.
It is being developed by TransWest Express LLC, an independent transmission developed based in Denver. The project will cost around $3 billion, with $1 billion being spent in Wyoming.
TWE began life in 2008 and was extensively analyzed over an eight-year period (from 2008 to 2016) in an Environmental Impact Statement prepared by the BLM and the Western Area Power Administration. Public scoping was held in 2011 and the final EIS was released in 2015. The record of decision was issued in 2016 by the BLM and the WAPA record of decision was issued in January 2017.
“The TWE project will assure that various Western electricity markets can access and buy geographically diverse, complementary, high-capacity wind energy supplies available from Wyoming,” Choquette said. “From a Wyoming perspective, the project will provide an important and brand new path for Wyoming resources to reach into the new renewable energy markets of southern California, Arizona and Nevada.”
The TWE project was last presented to the Carbon County Planning and Zoning Commission during a meeting and public hearing on Nov. 5, 2018, which was a part of the process to apply for a conditional use permit. The permit was then unanimously granted by the Carbon County Board of County Commissioners just a month later.
During the Siting Council’s meeting in Saratoga last April, the board made the decision to provide impact assistance to local governments in the amount of $8.44 million, with roughly $3.1 of that money allocated for Carbon County. The rest will go to Sweetwater and Wamsutter counties.
During the Monday morning meeting, Choquette also discussed some of the economic benefits the project will have for Wyoming. These included the expansion of Wyoming’s universe of potential electricity customers beyond the traditional utility service territory boundaries.
“As an independent transmission project, we can connect Wyoming’s electricity supplies with the demand apparent with new markets, ones that Wyoming isn’t accessing or serving today,” she explained.
The project will allow expanding economic opportunity that fully aligns with Wyoming’s economic diversification strategy and the mission of the Wyoming Business Council. If Wyoming has this transmission path, it can provide a cost-competitive electricity product to attract new customers from other entities in western states. This would create new power plant jobs and tax revenues for the state.
Thankfully the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t majorly impacted the project for the most part, and Choquette said that the plan is to “hopefully” break ground in 2021, and is slated for about a 14-month construction process.
“The demand in the market right now is for electricity from renewable resources like solar and geothermal, battery storage and wind power,” Choquette said. “We are trying to encourage those markets to choose wind-generated electricity made in Wyoming.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
