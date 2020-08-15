Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Virtual Graduation
Celebrate the Class of 2020
It's time to graduate for the Class of 2020! View our special section to see profiles of graduates, read news from around the area, and submit a profile of your own favorite graduate!
1 of 2
The Grand Encampment Opera House served as the Riverside 13-1 voting precinct in the 2018 general election, and will again in 2020. This year, some voting locations have been moved to larger facilities to allow for social distancing.
The Grand Encampment Opera House served as the Riverside 13-1 voting precinct in the 2018 general election, and will again in 2020. This year, some voting locations have been moved to larger facilities to allow for social distancing.
Carrie Haderlie, special to the Times
Cindy Walcker, deputy Carbon County clerk, retrieves absentee ballots from a drop box outside of the courthouse in Rawlins on Aug. 11.
Carbon County voters have requested four times as many absentee ballots in anticipation of Tuesday's 2020 primary election as they did during the last presidential election.
“Four years ago, at a similar primary election in a presidential year, we had a turnout of about 2,800 voters, both by absentee and at the polls,” Carbon County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett said. “We have already sent over 1,900 absentee ballots as of now. I would assume that means that things will be somewhat slow at the polls.”
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.