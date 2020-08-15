Carbon County voters have requested four times as many absentee ballots in anticipation of Tuesday's 2020 primary election as they did during the last presidential election.

“Four years ago, at a similar primary election in a presidential year, we had a turnout of about 2,800 voters, both by absentee and at the polls,” Carbon County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett said. “We have already sent over 1,900 absentee ballots as of now. I would assume that means that things will be somewhat slow at the polls.”

