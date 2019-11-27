CARBON COUNTY – With winter fast approaching and roofing season quickly drawing to a close, the county still has five roof projects in the works.
Jim Piche, County Building and Grounds Manager, reported to the Commissioners last week that two county building roof projects are currently nearing completion, while one is on hold for the winter and two have yet to start.
The roofing project for the Carbon County Detention Center is 70% complete with only the administration roof area left to do by the contractor, Big Horn Roofing of Laramie. The jail roof has been a challenging roof, but the contractor expects to be finished by the end of the week if the weather holds, said Piche.
The Saratoga Library roof, which is metal, is pretty close, or “about 60-65% complete,” said Piche. The roof is expected to be complete by the end of the week also.
The Encampment Road and Bridge building was also scheduled to be re-roofed this year. The roof is sealed with the new undercoat having been applied, but the topcoat will not be applied this year, said Piche. The topcoat needs three days of warm weather to dry and temperatures have been dropping to 32 degrees at night. It will not be applied until next summer.
Since the Encampment Road and Bridge building roof is now sealed, “It shouldn’t leak anymore and that was our goal,” said Piche. The top coating can be applied next summer, when its warmer, to finish the project.
Two roof projects have yet to be started: The Encampment Senior Center and the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center in Rawlins.
The Jeffrey Center roof will be next, after the Jail, for Big Horn. This roof will be easier than the jail roof was, according to Piche. The old roof stays in place and the new roof goes over it, “So there is no chance of leakage” and the weather does not affect this material.
With two days of rain and snow starting the next day after the meeting, and the continuing cold weather across the county since then, the roofing projects have slowed down and roofing plans have had to be modified.
As of press time, the Encampment Senior Center roof has been put on hold until the weather improves. The Jeffrey Center will start as soon as Big Horn finishes the jail, which should be in one to two weeks, said Piche.
The Saratoga Library roof only needs finishing touches and should be done this week.
When asked why the roof projects are running so late this year, Piche said, “Bids were not called for until August, for budgetary reasons. By then the contractors were busy and the jobs had to be worked into their schedule.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.