RAWLINS – The Carbon County Commissioners voted 5-0 to sign a letter of support for the Critical Access Hospital project planned for Saratoga on Tuesday.
Will Faust, the chairman of the committee who’s pursuing the goal of a CAH in Saratoga, made a presentation to the Commissioners seeking the letter of support for this project.
Faust was accompanied by Laura Buchholz of the Corbitt Medical Foundation and George Haigh, who’s also on the committee.
His presentation brought the Commissioners up to date on the progress of this project. The plan is to build and staff a Critical Access Hospital in Saratoga. This facility will include a 20-bed nursing home and a 24-hour emergency room with 5 short-term beds. It will also have a full-service medical clinic with at least one full-time medical doctor on staff. This CAH is planned to serve the estimated 3,000 residents of the Upper Platte Valley.
After the verbal presentation, the Commissioners gathered around a table to look at the architect’s rendering of hospital layout, as Faust explained the various departments and answered questions.
The support letter, provided by County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett, was signed by Commission Chairman John Johnson and given to Faust.
