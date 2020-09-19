RAWLINS — Three Rawlins High School students and one Rawlins Middle school student have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to an announcement sent out to parents this week.
Carbon County Public Health officials believe the cases originated through family members outside of the school, but they are utilizing contact tracing to determine whether or not this is the case. There may be other students who have to be quarantined.
