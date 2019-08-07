RAWLINS – This past weekend, the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce hosted in downtown Rawlins the annual Cow Plop, a fun-packed event where people bet on where a heifer would literally relieved itself.
With a good turnout, the event nearly sold out immediately.
The cows, however, were not too pleased to have about a dozen people staring at them.
They “plopped” a total of two times. They mainly stayed in one location together.
“My favorite part of the cow plop is watching people watch the cows poop,” said Sabrina Hamby, an event attendee. “It’s so entertaining to watch.”
Hamby added, “It’s amazing how long this event has gone on. And every year more and more people get excited about it.”
People get really invested in the cow plop. Some are doing it solely for fun, and some are serious gamblers who want to win.
One local man, Jerry Owens, who’s been here for 20 years, said that he just comes out and bets for fun. In the 20 years he’s been there, he’s never won, but always keeps high hopes.
Along with the Plop, the weekend brought lots of fun, and family oriented activities.
The infamous Outhouse Races was one of them.
This year’s two contenders were the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, and The Rawlins Sheriff’s Department.
Both teams were tied after the first two rounds; however, in the third round, the Sheriff’s department took home the golden toilet seat.
Local band Primecut would later serenade downtown, and people immediately started dancing and having a great time.
“We met 26 years ago two stepping,” said Hugh and Pam Swanke, who danced the whole night.
Along with the live performance, the streets were filled with vendors from all over selling homemade creations, and some delicious goodies.
The Kiddie Bubble parade kicked off Friday’s festivities. Kids brought their bubble makers out and caught candy from the floats as they played with bubbles.
Saturday morning’s Carbon County Fair Parade in downtown Rawlins proved a similar atmosphere, with more kids getting their fair share of candy.
Everyone who came out were noticeably having a great time.
“My favorite part of the whole day was being in the parade with the fire department,” said Scott Hatcher, who is in his sixth year with the Rawlins Fire Department.
