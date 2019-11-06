RAWLINS – Winter in the Rocky Mountains is a wondrous time that should be well-equipped with the essentials: jagged peaks, hot chocolate and, of course, ice skating.
To perhaps stay true to this picturesque image, Rawlins DDA/Main Street announced on Monday an upcoming grand opening of the Community Ice Rink in Depot Park, which is set for noon on Nov. 30.
Depot Park is located at 100-198 4th St., in downtown Rawlins.
What coincides with Small Business Saturday, a national shopping holiday held after Thanksgiving, “Winter Skate @ the Park” will follow the ceremonial ribbon cutting.
For attendees brave enough to take on the ice, skate rentals will be available at $2 a pair.
According to the DDA, this skate rental will be instrumented in winter fundraisers.
“After the grand opening, ‘Winter Skate @ the Park’ will be available to local nonprofits on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6 though Feb. 15, to come and fundraise at the rink,” the DDA stated in a recent press release. “Profits will be made through skate rentals and all profits will go toward the nonprofit’s cause.”
All the nonprofit has to do, the DDA says, is man the skate rental barn.
Meanwhile, the ice rink will officially be open from noon- 9 p.m., seven days a week, between Nov. 30 and Feb. 15, while skate rental is available Fridays and Saturdays. The DDA also says private parties can rent out ice time on Sundays and Thursdays.
More info:
• 70 pairs of skates will be available to rent at $2 a pair.
• Fundraising availability will be Friday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, noon-9 p.m.
• Any additional fundraising components, such as skate rentals on Sundays, hot beverage sales, holiday specials, theme nights or live music also present opportunities to earn the maximum amount your nonprofit can in its allotted time.
For more information, call Rawlins DDA/Main Street at (307) 328-2099.
