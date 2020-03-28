CARBON COUNTY — About half of the county’s residents are at least somewhat concerned about the coronavirus pandemic, according to the results from a survey conducted by the Downtown Development Authority/Main Street program.
The survey asked county residents about their concerns for the virus and how they’re spending their time while social distancing and many people working from home.
Around 315 people responded to the survey. Just over 50%, 52.3% to be exact, selected that they were concerned about the virus, with 26% voting that they were extremely concerned about it.
Carbon County currently has three confirmed cases of the virus, as of press time. The United States passed China and Italy on Thursday evening for having the most confirmed cases. Almost 17% of the responses on the survey said they weren’t concerned at all about the virus.
Almost all of the surveyed residents noted their interest in ordering food for pick-up or delivery from restaurants, but a few said they weren’t because they didn’t live in Rawlins. They also almost unanimously agreed that they would be fine parking their car and having purchases brought to them on the sidewalk, since some businesses don’t have the space for curbside pickup. Responses were almost completely divided on whether or not people wanted to pick up food outside or inside the restaurant, with the ones wanting curbside pickup eking out at 56.7% and the latter coming in at 42.2%.
The DDA also asked whether or not people would be interested in virtual experiences such as virtually-streaming classes or online experiences. Online yoga and dance classes got a somewhat popular response, but most of the people surveyed didn’t seem to be interested in any of the options provided.
There was also a nearly four-way split on a question about gift cards. When asked if they would consider purchasing a gift card to use later at a business, the responses were divided at almost 25% each. Half said they would be willing to buy a gift card (but this response was divided between whether or not the gift card could be shipped or picked up in person), while one-quarter of the responses said no flat-out. The other quarter wasn’t sure about what they would do in this situation.
More than 63% of the responses did say they’d be willing to support area nonprofits through donations, though.
Finally, almost three-quarters of the responses praised the local businesses for their transparency, stating that when businesses are open about their policies and action steps during this time, it makes them feel confident and encouraged.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
