RAWLINS – A recurring proposal that would require builders to install sprinkler systems in any future construction of residential structures within Rawlins still has a few residents unconvinced.
“I know, as a builder, I won’t build in Rawlins when you do it,” Casey Wailes, a local contractor, told Rawlins City Council last week, as city leaders debated whether to pass the proposed municipal code amendments on the second reading. “It won’t be in Rawlins when you do it.”
Building code 15.24 currently states that single- and multiple-family dwellings are not required to follow international standard, which does mandate installation of automatic sprinkler systems.
Wailes said having such a law in place would not only be cost prohibitive to contractors but to homeowners as well. Things like regular inspections and maintenance needs would tack on expenditures.
Meanwhile, other residents questioned the reliability and longevity of automatic sprinkler systems, and if there’s enough specialists in the area to promptly apply fixes when needed.
“I’ve been here for four years,” said Rawlins resident Crystal James, “and it’s really difficult for people to show up for anything.”
And, according to local insurance and economic development experts, implementing a sprinkler head requirement isn’t the only way homeowners can save on their premiums, while it would also further burden the City of Rawlins’ already turmoiled economy.
Local insurance agent Tammy Mortensen said contractors and homeowners would have to equip “every area,” including attics and basements, with sprinkler heads if they want to be eligible to receive discounts on their premiums. She also said that if a homeowner fails to receive continual inspections, they may be precluded from receiving claim payments in the case of a fire.
If there’s any sort of installment or user error, water damages caused by sprinkler leaks are subject to their deductible, Mortensen added.
And homeowners, Mortensen continued, are still discount eligible – between 2%-15% – if they install things like a fire alert system or fire extinguishers.
Carbon County Economic Development Executive Director Stephanie Lane also advocated the council not passing the amendment, due to what ensuing implications it may have on Rawlins’ economy.
“These types of ordinances actually have real cascading effects on your housing market,” she said.
According to Lane, the proposal, which was first introduced by Rawlins Fire Chief John Rutherford last year, is setting a “gold standard,” which would affect the number of units currently available as housing stock.
Citing information yielded from an economic analysis conducted in the summer by the Great Divide Economic Development Coalition, Lane said that Rawlins alone has suffered a decline of “983 residents in the last eight years” and that “43% of housing stock is over 50 years old.”
Which means the city could perhaps be in need of new developments and residential subdivisions in the near future. With that, Lane argued that Rawlins’ isn’t yet prepared to implement a sprinkler system requirement.
“Rawlins, as you guys know, is facing some serious economic headwinds,” Lane said. “(There’s) decline in population, decline in tax base and decline in amenities.”
Lane, who did agree that the concept of adding sprinkler systems to a residential structure does make the residence safer, suggested that the city perhaps provide some sort of tax abatement to residents who do decide to install sprinklers.
FOR THE AMENDMENT
Amid the worries of extra costs, economic hindrance and political subversion – one resident, Ricardo Martinez, claimed the sprinkler proposal to be communist, treasonous or seditious – local firefighters all agreed that Rawlins Fire Chief John Rutherford first introduced the amendment late last year in the name of saving lives.
“I strongly feel that the information and the data and the demonstration that Chief Rutherford and the city fire department has provided cannot be ignored or denied,” said Wes Trapp, Carbon County Fire Chief. “I’ve seen first hand the unnecessary property destruction and loss of life in relation to structure fires in residential homes.”
But it’s been an uphill battle for the proposed international standard, which was actually adopted by the city in 2006. Rutherford told the council, however, that due to lobbying by the Wyoming Contractors Association, state municipalities were subsequently granted their discretion in whether they wanted to enforce the rule. Since then, commercial and industrial development in Rawlins have been the only building categories in which sprinkler standards are a must.
And after several discussions proceeding Rutherford’s proposal, by January, the council, using the same cost prohibitive argument, rejected the amendment. Additionally, they argued they didn’t want to make any premature decisions before having more information presented to them.
In response, Rutherford did what he could to sway the council. Besides continually informing them of the annual average amount of civilian and first responder fatalities caused be residential fires, Rutherford facilitated a “side-by-side” demonstration in October, which depicted two mock living rooms – one with sprinklers, one without – in the case of a house fire.
In addition, it’s now been several occasions when the Carnes, a Rawlins family currently displaced because the interior of their house caught fire from a malfunctioning light bulb earlier this year, have told their tragic story to not only the council but local press.
As for costs, Rutherford also provided the council with contractor quotes regarding sprinkler system installation, which have ranged between $1.35 and $1.45 per square foot. The council has refuted, however, that those prices may not be concrete, and that if a sprinkler requirement was in fact enacted, builders would have to pay prices similar to what you find on the Colorado Front Range.
Meanwhile, City Manager Scott Hannum, who’s voiced his support for the amendment ever since it was introduced, said that the international standard of sprinkler requirements was originally put in place to allow for modern-day “open floor plans” and “light-weight construction.”
Rutherford has demonstrated that such standards, including materials used nowadays in home decor and furnishings, are more combustible and more dangerous compared to what was found in homes made prior to the 1970s.
“It’s about doing the right thing,” said Hannum. “It’s about drawing a line in the sand, saying, ‘Do we want to make our community safer some day?’”
But by the time last week’s almost hour-long discussion came to a close, Councilperson Aaron Durst argued that the proposal was already shot down earlier this year and that not enough time has lapsed to revisit the amendment.
“My personal opinion, I think we need to vote this down tonight, because the bottom line is, this was a political manipulation on us as council – we didn’t ask for this,” he said. “We wanted time to review and look over stuff, and it was thrown back in our laps.”
The council voted to postpone the amendment’s second reading until Dec. 17. The motion was made and seconded by Council members DeBari Martinez and Louis Espinoza respectively. The rest of the council voted in favor.
The misinformation and conjecture about residential fire sprinklers abounds. They are the logical offset to engineered lumber products and synthetic content in modern homes - which is exactly why the international building code made them required. They require almost no maintenance, the systems are hydrostatically tested (unlike plumbing) to ensure NO leakage. The cost of a system amortized over thirty years is like buying a cup of coffee every day. This is simply push back from stubborn home builders that do not wish to acknowledge their world has already changed. Applause to City Manager Scott Hannum.
