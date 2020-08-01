RAWLINS — Motorists should expect delays as crews with Knife River and the Wyoming Department of Transportation begin work on a pavement patching project in two locations within District 1, according to a Friday press release.
“Work will start on a stretch of WYO 487 north of Medicine Bow from mile markers 4.5-9. Milling is scheduled to occur Monday and then paving is expected to take about two weeks,” the release reads.
