The Democratic caucus has been postponed, but the presidential nominee voting continues.
By now every registered Democrat will have been mailed a ballot. We highly encourage you to return it by mail, late registering Democrats can get a ballot at the drop off sites or drop off their ballot at these sites on March 28. Or, they can get or return them by the final date on April 4. We encourage all late voters not to come if ill and to distance themselves from others at drop-off sites.
Registration will be checked and registration must be be done at the county clerk’s office by March 20.
Drop off sites on March 28 are as follows at the Country Libraries. In Baggs between 1 p.m.-3 p.m., In Saratoga between 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and in Rawlins from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Final drop-off will be at the Carbon County Higher Education Center in Rawlins.
For answers to your questions go to wyodems.org/2020.
