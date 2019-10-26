CARBON COUNTY — Just days after a report from the Casper Star-Tribune detailed teen suicide in Wyoming is the second-highest in the nation, a Carbon County resident urged Memorial Hospital board members to seek out information regarding telepsychiatry.
Laura McKinnon, who is the mental health director with the Wyoming Department of Corrections, spoke during Thursday’s Memorial Hospital of Carbon County board meeting. While she identified herself as the director with WDOC, she noted she was speaking to the board as a community member.
However, her message was still regarding mental health and its increased need in the county and by extension, the state.
“One thing I’ve noticed since moving to the community about 14 years ago is that there is a lack of mental health services in town,” she said. “Very few people provide any type of mental health care and the perception I get from people in town is that a mental health professional might tell someone else private information. Of course, they’re trained and not going to do that, but it’s a concern.”
She also pointed out that there was no one in the county who could prescribe psychiatric medication, something desperately needed by many residents, whether they talk about it or not.
McKinnon mentioned the possibility of the hospital implementing telepsychiatry, a subset of telemedicine, the process of providing health care from a distance using technology. Generally, video chat services like Skype or other teleconference sites are used.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, “mental heath care can be delivered in a live, interactive communication. It can also involve recording medical information (images, videos, etc.) and sending this to a distant site for later review.”
The APA’s benefits include improving access to mental health care that might not be otherwise available, such as in rural areas, reduce the barrier of stigma and lower the need for time off of work or the need for extra childcare.
Teen suicide isn’t the only rate that’s high in Wyoming, though. Suicide across the board is increasing all over the state, but it should be noted that men were much more likely to kill themselves, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. According to WDOH, 80% of suicides were completed by men and 64% of suicides were completed with firearms.
McKinnon told the board that she felt there was enough equipment and space to be able to utilize telehealth services in Carbon County. She even suggested a system she’s used, Polycom, which is a HIPAA-compliant secure audio and visual service doctors and patients could use to talk with each other.
“You could contract with mental health specialists and psychiatrists and provide the equipment where they could connect with patients,” she said. “As a community member, I definitely would utilize that type of service with a clinician who was remote. It’s an option.”
The board seemed interested in her suggestion, admitting they knew the mental health services in the county are lacking at best. But they engaged with McKinnon about telepsychiatry, asking about her previous experience with it and how it’s utilized at the DOC.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.