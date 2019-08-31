RAWLINS – Rawlins tennis last week began the 2019 season with some outstanding performances from the boys.
At Kelly Walsh High School in Casper on Aug. 19, seniors Sebastian Maes and Toran Flores collected two wins against the Mustangs in No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively.
Maes, facing Natrona County High School junior Davis Knight, took the match in two sets – 6-2, 6-1. Flores, meanwhile, was also able to defeat junior Birdger Myers in two sets – 6-3, 6-4.
And for No. 1 doubles, Rawlins proved relentless.
Outlaws seniors Chad Hansen and Alfonso Perea picked up 6-1 wins in both sets against Natrona County juniors freshman Mason Aune and sophomore David DeSalvo.
No. 2 and 3 Rawlins doubles would go on to collect wins against Natrona County. They would nab a 5-0 team win following the final round against the Mustangs.
“They’re a fairly young team,” said head coach Tracy Vorn, “but it gave my kids some confidence all the way around.”
On the girls’ side, the team recorded a close 2-3 loss to Natrona County.
In No. 1 singles, junior Darby Thayer recorded a 7-5, 6-0 win against Natrona County freshman Keating Chase.
Sisters Savannah (junior) and Alexis Townsend (sophomore), meanwhile, paired up nicely against Natrona County junior Rachel Schreckengost and senior Catherine Johnson, handing them a 6-2, 6-3 shellacking.
With Rawlins girls suffering losses in No. 2 singles and No. 2 and 3 doubles, however, they were unable overcome the Mustangs.
Additionally, Kelly Walsh, a team that has more than 90 players out for tennis this year, was that day able to take both Rawlins boys and girls handily.
Senior Bailee Thompson and Thayer, however, prospered in No. 1 doubles against Kelly Walsh junior Camden Ballard and senior Vivian Huyng, winning both sets 6-2.
“My kids held ‘em,” said Vorn. “Some of them went three sets with them, so some of them did a nice job.”
As a team however, Rawlins girls would lose 1-4 to Kelly Walsh. Also, the boys would suffer a 0-5 team loss.
Since then, the Outlaws have seen minimal success. But that’s not to say they haven’t come close.
While hosting Cody and Torrington on Aug. 22, the boys nailed a 3-2 team win against the Trailblazers.
Maes, in No. 1 singles, would overcome a one-set deficit to beat Torrington senior Brian Fenn, 3-1. After the 1-6 loss in set one, Maes pulled it together to nab 6-3, 6-4 wins.
Perea and Hansen, meanwhile, collected 6-2, 6-1 wins against Torrington senior Joseph Randolph and sophomore Cody Clayton in No. 2 doubles.
Outlaws sophomores JC Ice and Andrew Dilworth would also prove victorious. In No. 3 doubles the Rawlins tandem nabbed 7-6, 6-3 wins against Torrington junior Emanuel Bustamante and sophomore Gabe Russell.
For the girls, they’d pick up their next singles and doubles wins against Cheyenne South on Aug. 23.
In No. 2 singles, Savannah Townsend picked up 6-2, 6-1 wins against South senior Jessie Foster.
Alexis Townsend and Thompson would team up in No. 1 doubles, beating South junior Kiah Sparks and sophomore Elina Schmiedel in two sets – 6-0, 6-1.
Going into today’s home bout against Rock Springs, the boys stand at a 2-4 team record, while the girls are winless.
Catch today’s action at 11 a.m. at Rawlins High School tennis courts.
