RAWLINS – There are many benefits from sheltering in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the least of which is to help stop the spread of the virus. It seems that other things can be affected by the shut down as well, including crime in general.
According to national surveys, total crime overall has fallen since the start of the shut down, by nearly 25%. That includes violent crimes, robbery, assault, theft and even murders. But one type of crime is on the rise: domestic violence. Incidents of assaults and rapes have risen by 5% across the country, and according to Rawlins Police Chief Troy Palmer, more than 35% in the city.
The very thing that saves us from the virus harbors the abuser, and with the vast majority of people sheltering in place, the opportunity for abuse has been rampant. Wyoming in general has a history of violence toward women, and nationwide nearly 24 people every minute are victims of some sort of violence, including rape, physical violence or stalking.
Females aged 18-24 generally experience the highest rate of abuse and 30% to 60% of the perpetrators of intimate partner abuse also abuse children in the same home as well.
Compared to the same 60-day period last year, Rawlins Police Department calls from March 13 to May 11 reveal a spike in domestic abuse cases, totaling a 35.2%.
The abuse doesn’t only have an emotional and physical cost, but the economic cost is steep as well. In any given year, there are eight million days of paid work that is lost due to abuse, and out of those numbers anywhere from 21% to 60% of the victims lose their jobs due in part to fallout from domestic abuse.
Worldwide, one out of three people experience domestic violence, so it is obvious that the problem just won’t go away on its own. Part of the problem is that during the lockdown, avenues for help have been taken away, such as moving in with family members, as well as agencies cutting back services due to funding losses.
Another problem is the threat by the abusers themselves to evict the victim, or threaten them with loss of shelter. Some abusers even deny the victims access to medical help as well. Therefore, the numbers suggest it is more important than ever to be aware of what goes on around you. The adage “if you see something, say something” could not be more important these days. Safer at home might not mean the same thing to everyone, and it is safe to assume that someone near the victims might be able to see what is happening and make a report about it.
For those who are victims, it is important to report the abuse. The abuser might just be attacking you right now, but consider that many children in homes where abuse occurs will also face some sort of abuse as well. Victims do have a resource in Rawlins called Carbon County COVE. Operated by Domestic Shelters.org, they offer a hotline for abuse victims to call and report abuse, and to find out how to get out of the situation they find themselves in. That number is (307) 324-7071, or alternatively someone who feels that they are being abused or want to report abuse can call the Rawlins Police Department at (307) 328-4530.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.