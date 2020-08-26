Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
DDA/Main Street board members and officials, from left, Rod Wild, Pam Thayer, Stephanie Kramer and Marcco Higham, stand next to the “Sheep Wagon” mural on Tuesday afternoon at Depot Park. After high winds took out the mural, Wild, a regional business manager with Rocky Mountain Power, helped facilitate the donation of materials and labor to help re-erect the large canvass.
RAWLINS – The murals in Rawlins are cherished heirlooms of the community.
Painted by local artists, the massive canvasses depict and convey the area’s rich Western history and culture. People can find 12 of these sacred, one-of-a-kind pieces scattered throughout the city’s downtown area.
