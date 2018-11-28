RAWLINS – A Rawlins man was taken into custody last month after he allegedly “kicked” a Rawlins police officer “in the groin” during a drunken dispute with authorities, according to court records.
Aaron Christopher Cerda, 41, was charged with two counts of interference with a peace officer and one count of property destruction following an incident on Oct. 15.
While riding a black bicycle, Cerda was accused of breaking a rearview mirror of a truck parked in the 200 block of Fifth Street.
Following the occurrence, the owner of the truck notified local authorities, saying his son witnessed the act of destruction. In addition, the informing party told authorities that they knew who the male was and that he lives close by, according to court records.
Once notified, authorities matched the suspect’s description to Cerda, who was apprehended by the Rawlins Police Department earlier that day.
According to court records, “Mr. Cerda was contacted because he had fallen off his bicycle on the sidewalk while intoxicated and had passed out.”
Once Cerda was approached by authorities (prior to the truck incident), he wasn’t arrested. Instead, along with his bicycle he was taken to his parents’ house on South Front Street.
After the mirror was broken, authorities showed up to Cerda’s residence on the 100 block of W. Hugus St. Upon arrival, officers noticed Cerda’s bike “dumped in the driveway of the house,” according to court records.
After, authorities knocked on the door. Cerda’s spouse, Rachel Cerda, answered, saying that Mr. Cerda was “drunk” and “belligerent.” Subsequently, Aaron Cerda was asked to come out to speak with the authorities.
From there, Aaron Cerda denied knowing anything about the destruction to the truck’s rearview mirror. Eventually, according to court records, Cerda became apprehensive.
After trying to calm Cerda down, authorities claim that Cerda started to “put his hands in his pockets as if he was reaching for something.”
Authorities then told Cerda to take his hands out of his pockets. Soon, the situation escalated into a physical altercation.
According to court records, Cerda refused to put his hands behind his back, while authorities tried to subsequently take him to the ground of the deck in front of his house.
As one officer attempted to restrain Cerda, another officer ran to the porch to assist his partner. In the process, Cerda was able to kick the officer in the groin.
The officer “immediately felt pain in his right leg,” according to court records. After “gaining his composure,” the officer was reported to have “hit Mr. Cerda in the face” and grab his arm.
From there, according to court records, authorities “called for an ambulance” because “Cerda was bleeding from the previous cuts on his head from falling off his bike earlier in that day.”
Cerda was still actively resisting the officers, following the blow to the groin, by trying to kick the officers off of him as they tried to restrain him.
“Due to Mr. Cerda’s behavior,” according to court records, the officer gave a “distraction blow” to Cerda’s face “with a left elbow.” However, as Cerda allegedly continued to resist, one officer believed he subsequently struck Cerda somewhere on the head.
Once Cerda was finally cuffed and the ambulance arrived, the paramedics informed the officers that “Mr. Cerda needed to go to the hospital for stitches on an old wound that had reopened from earlier in the day when he fell off his bicycle.”
After his visit to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Cerda was taken to the Carbon County Detention Center.
In District Court on Monday, Cerda pleaded not guilty to all counts. Cerda’s next appearance in court was unavailable upon deadline.
