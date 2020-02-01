Lamp

A power line electrician repairs a damaged line on Friday in Rawlins. The line went down after a city dump truck caused an accident, authorities said.

 Ray K. Erku, Ralwins Times

RAWLINS – Friday wasn’t a good day for Rawlins’ municipal workers.

A little after 9:30 a.m., snow removal efforts on Cedar Street in downtown led to the upending of a city light post.

