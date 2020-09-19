Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
1 of 2
A herd of elk to the west of Elk Mountain in Carbon County earlier this year. Although antelope and deer populations have dwindled due to harsh winters, elk populations have remained relatively unaffected.
A herd of elk to the west of Elk Mountain in Carbon County earlier this year. Although antelope and deer populations have dwindled due to harsh winters, elk populations have remained relatively unaffected.
File photo, Rawlins Times
An assessment conducted at the beginning of this year's hunting season found that harsh winters have the greatest impact on antelope mortality.
CARBON COUNTY – Because of a harsh winter, and in some places, several harsh winters in a row, Wyoming has seen a decrease in antelope and deer fawn population this fall.
“Every year we do classifications, or animal counts, to determine how many fawns and does we have, and how many bucks per doe we have,” Rene Schell, Lander Region information and education specialist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said. The Lander Region includes Rawlins, though parts of the Upper North Platte River Valley fall into the Laramie Region.
Since his days on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has promised to roll back environmental regulations, boost the use of coal and pull out of the Paris climate agreement — and he’s moving toward doing all those things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.