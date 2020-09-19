CARBON COUNTY – Because of a harsh winter, and in some places, several harsh winters in a row, Wyoming has seen a decrease in antelope and deer fawn population this fall.

“Every year we do classifications, or animal counts, to determine how many fawns and does we have, and how many bucks per doe we have,” Rene Schell, Lander Region information and education specialist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said. The Lander Region includes Rawlins, though parts of the Upper North Platte River Valley fall into the Laramie Region.

