RAWLINS — “I’ve always wanted to live in Wyoming,” said Emily Haver, Carbon County’s newest 4-H youth development leader.
The Colorado native has been involved in 4-H since her youth and the opportunity to give back to the organization that helped shape her was a dream come true.
While her her passion for 4-H has brought her to windswept hills of Rawlins, it has also given her the opportunity to cross oceans. Using the International Farm Youth Exchange program, or IFYE, Haver was able to visit Japan in order to become more familiar with how the occupation differs on an island nation that hosts one of densest populations in the world. Rather than simply touring farms to grasp their techniques, the program directly placed Haver into Japanese farms to learn the craft first hand.
Unlike the American standard of ranches and farms being situated far from high concentrations of consumers, the nearly unbelievable density of Japan’s population forces creativity on the part of the farmers
As Japan’s geography is split between mountains, unsuitable for farming in most cases, and urban sprawl, most farming takes place in areas not yet claimed by the ever-expanding cities. From overpasses to empty lots between factories, the Japanese people continue to farm, even as the urban sprawl surrounds their small plots of fertile farmland.
“People will grow food wherever they can,” said Haver. “It was hard to get used to, but very neat.”
Thus, much of her farming overseas was spent in the midst of urban sprawl, farming rice.
A further feature of farming that may seem alien to the traditions of American farming is the distribution of land, as a plot of farm will often cover no more than a few square feet. Even owners of vast farms have their property broken up by stretches of factories, roadways, and other urban obstructions.
Despite a farming experience nothing like its American counterpart, Haver said the strangest and most difficult part of living abroad was assimilating to a culture completely foreign to her own.
“Assimilating is so hard,” said Haver when reflecting on her time in Japan.
Much like the United States, many rules for Japanese society are unwritten, and are often only discovered once they are broken. Such was the experience for the first month in the Land of the Rising Sun.
Haver recalled one episode where she attempted to determine the best shampoo by smelling the product, a common purchasing strategy in the U.S., but a travesty of decency in the Japan.
The reason for the awkward conversation with the shopkeeper that followed Haver’s unwitting breach of protocol was the Japanese desire for cleanliness. Removing the lid to smell the contents is seen to infect the otherwise clean product, which pushes some hygiene products to seal the lid to circumvent any such attempts.
For the first month of Haver’s Japanese excursion, broken rules and awkward conversations following said impropriety dominated nearly every conversation or work day.
After the first month, interaction became more bearable due to her rapidly increasing knowledge of customs, but the fear of breaking more unwritten rules permeated her five-month stay. Haver said this fear was common among all non-natives she met, even those with more than a decade of residence under their belt.
Despite the growing pains of living in an utterly foreign culture, Haver said the experience of living aboard has forever changed her and she would repeat the experience without hesitation. She further recommended everyone undertake the experience if possible as it can help orient people to the true vastness of the world, while also showing many qualities encouraged in cultures across the globe, such as kindness.
With the close of her five-month expedition, she began looking into what the future held. In that search, Haver found a position available amid wind, snow, and sagebrush: Wyoming. The Cowboy State had always been a dream state to call her own, but now the opportunity presented itself to both achieve this dream, and also give back to the group that had provided her so much.
As for the future, Haver hopes to bring the county’s 4-H programs together in an effort to shift the mindset to be more county-oriented. The winter months have presented a near insurmountable challenge, however, as travel and even communication have been hampered by the winter weather.
“Starting in the winter has been hard,” said Haver.
Haver remains optimistic that with the weather breaking, she will be able to help Carbon County 4-H grow beyond its current capacity. She also hopes to give others the opportunity to travel as she has, using the IFYE program.
