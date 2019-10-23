CASPER – Encampment junior high and high school FCCLA chapters joined more than 400 FCCLA student leaders, members, and advisers at the Ramkota Conference Center in Casper on Oct. 16 to participate in the annual FCCLA Fall Leadership Conference, according to a press release.
The conference provided 25 Encampment FCCLA students and members opportunities to come together for energizing learning while listening to keynote speaker, magician Stephen Bargatze.
Students were able to expand leadership skills, sharpen talents and explore career pathways.
The theme of this year’s conference was “reach for the stars,” which inspired attendees to make the set goals and commit themselves to making a positive impact within their families, schools, FCCLA and communities.
Students and members attending:
Kira Beach, Jaylin Browns, Karlee Boyles, Elizabeth Dugger, Kyenna Jackson, Eckerly Pickett, Decker Sipe, Caysen Barkhurst, Allison Bromley, Edward Buford, Kathryn Dugger, Lindsie Farver, Shiann Finney, Kalub German, Jarom Herring, Kelsey Hytrek, Elizabeth James, Lane LaBorde, Caleb Lee, Hannah Lee, Peyton Munroe, Cora Shroeder, Reid Schroeder, and Megan Standard.
Cheryl Munroe, advisor, Wendy Barkhurst, chaperone, and Wade Herring, transportation engineer, also attended.
