Employees, friends and family of ERA Frontier Realty of Rawlins pose for the camera during a ceremonial ribbon on Thursday. The ceremony marked ERA’s official move to their new office at 1800 Edinburgh St. in Rawlins.

 Ray K. Erku, Rawlins Times

RAWLINS – ERA Frontier Realty of Rawlins ushered in their new office with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon.

According to ERA real estate broker Andrea Shepard, the new location at 1800 Edinburgh St. has opened up a lot more space for their employee base.

