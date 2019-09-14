RAWLINS – All fifth graders at Rawlins Elementary School did an ecosystem in a bottle science experiment this past week, according to fifth-grade teacher Krystal Hyde.
“It was such a great learning experience but most importantly the kiddos had fun doing it!” Hyde exclaimed in an email sent to the Rawlins Times.
The following are photos of each fifth-grade class and their experiments.
